First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.