First Financial Corp IN Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $214.68 and a twelve month high of $350.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

