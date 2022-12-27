First Financial Corp IN Has $31,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Blackstone stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

