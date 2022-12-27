First Financial Corp IN Has $372,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.