First Financial Corp IN Has $561,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

