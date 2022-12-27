First Financial Corp IN Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

