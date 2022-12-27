First Financial Corp IN Has $850,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 389,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
