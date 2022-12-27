First Financial Corp IN Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

PANW stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

