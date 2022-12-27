First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.