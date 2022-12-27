First Financial Corp IN Purchases 13,840 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

