First Financial Corp IN Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

