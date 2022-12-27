First Financial Corp IN Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

