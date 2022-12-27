First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in V.F. were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 17,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 214,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VFC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

