First Financial Corp IN Sells 24,520 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises approximately 21.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.06% of First Financial worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.