First Financial Corp IN Sells 24,520 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises approximately 21.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.06% of First Financial worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
First Financial stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Further Reading
