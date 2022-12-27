First PREMIER Bank Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 41,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

WFC stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

