First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

