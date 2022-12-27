First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 86,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

