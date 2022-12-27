First PREMIER Bank Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

