First PREMIER Bank Sells 4,832 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

