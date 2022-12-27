First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,801,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,084,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.