Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

