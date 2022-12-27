Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 133.7% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 175,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.