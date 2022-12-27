FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

DFEN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

