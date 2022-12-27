FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 1,833.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,960,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Root by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Root to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Root stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $61.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

