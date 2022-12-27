FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $33,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 1,870.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

