FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $36,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NTES opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

