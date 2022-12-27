FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

