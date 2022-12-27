FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CBOE opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71.
Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
