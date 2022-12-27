FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

