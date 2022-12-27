FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $370.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRT Apartments news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 137,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,090. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

