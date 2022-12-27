FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.