FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 77,510 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

