FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $31,000 Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08.

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

