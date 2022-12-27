Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

