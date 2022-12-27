Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
