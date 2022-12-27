Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

