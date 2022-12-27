Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

