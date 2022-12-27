FY2022 Earnings Forecast for IMV Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 559.75% and a negative net margin of 19,459.24%.

IMV stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.94. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IMV by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

