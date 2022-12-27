FY2022 Earnings Forecast for IMV Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.00) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.
IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
