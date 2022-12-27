FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

ANET opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.