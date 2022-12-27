FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Issued By HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shares of ARQQ opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

