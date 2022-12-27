FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BlackBerry Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at C$4.62 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million for the quarter.

In other BlackBerry news, Director John Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$3,203,689.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,245,455.27.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.