FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

IAG stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $17,891,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.