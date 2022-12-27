FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.82. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

