Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 356,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 3.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 710,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

