GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 264,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

