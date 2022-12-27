Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,437 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

