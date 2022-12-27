Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,099 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

