Garland Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.