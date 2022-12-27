Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
