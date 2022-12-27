Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

